Airman 1st Class Austin Buresh, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 31, 2017. The B-52 will be cleaned, have its oil serviced and checked for foreign object damage. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)
|01.31.2017
|02.01.2017 17:01
|3136889
|170131-F-DQ193-0059
|6152x4106
|1.54 MB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Crew chiefs are Buff’s best friend [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
