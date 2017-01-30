Senior Airman Calvin Kunkel and Airman 1st Class Terell Holmstrom, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, preform preflight checks under the tail of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 30, 2017. Part of a crew chief’s job is to send the jet up and receive them after they land. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 17:00
|Photo ID:
|3136877
|VIRIN:
|170130-F-DQ193-0027
|Resolution:
|5536x3695
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crew chiefs are Buff’s best friend [Image 1 of 8], by A1C Stuart Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT