Crew chiefs are Buff’s best friend

Staff Sgt. Kaleb Sutter, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, sets up his headset after a B-52 Stratofortress taxied in at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 31, 2017. The headset allows crew chiefs to speak with aircrew inside the jet and provides hearing protection from the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright)

