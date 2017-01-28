U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Selicia Mitchell (right), commander of the 145th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), salutes and thanks Chief of Staff for Air, Brig. Gen. Clarence Irvin, after he presents her with the Meritorious Service Medal first oak leaf cluster following a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina (NC) Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Lt. Col. Robert Andrews relinquished command of the 145th SFS to Lt. Col. Selicia Mitchell. Mitchell earned the medal during her service as a military management personnel officer at NC National Guard Joint Force Headquarters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 15:44 Photo ID: 3129210 VIRIN: 170128-Z-RS771-2110 Resolution: 5334x3377 Size: 2.16 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.