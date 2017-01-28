145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander

U.S. Air Force members stand for the arrival of the official party for the 145th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Lt. Col. Robert Andrews is relinquishing command of the 145th SFS to Lt. Col. Selicia Mitchell. The purpose of a change of command ceremony is to provide the outgoing commander an opportunity to bid farewell to the men and women of their command, and for the command, in turn to welcome the incoming commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

