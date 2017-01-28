U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Andrews, commander for the 145th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), addresses unit members for the last time as commander, during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Andrews is relinquishing command of the 145th SFS to Lt. Col. Selicia Mitchell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 15:44 Photo ID: 3129204 VIRIN: 170128-Z-RS771-2061 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.82 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.