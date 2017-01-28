U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Andrews (right), commander for the 145th Security Forces Squadron, relinquishes command to Col. Russell Ponder (left), commander for the 145th Mission Support Group, during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Passing of the guidon in front of unit members is a symbolic gesture of a change in leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 15:44
|Photo ID:
|3129205
|VIRIN:
|170128-Z-RS771-2074
|Resolution:
|5532x3599
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
