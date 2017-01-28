U.S. Air Force Col. Russell Ponder (left), commander for the 145th Mission Support Group, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Selicia Mitchell (right), signifying her assumption of command of the 145th Security Forces Squadron, during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Passing of the guidon in front of unit members is a symbolic gesture of a change in leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 15:44
|Photo ID:
|3129206
|VIRIN:
|170128-Z-RS771-2078
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
