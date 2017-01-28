145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Selicia Mitchell, commander of the 145th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), speaks after assuming command of the 145th SFS about her commitment to excellence and dedication to the unit during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Mitchell thanks Andrews for his commitment to the 145th SFS and speaks about her excitement of, ‘climbing new heights,’ while leading the defenders forward with the upcoming transition from the C-130 Hercules aircraft to the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

