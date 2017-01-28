U.S. Air Force Chaplain Floretta Watkins, 145th Airlift Wing, provides the invocation during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Lt. Col. Robert Andrews is relinquishing command of the 145th Security Forces Squadron to Lt. Col. Selicia Mitchell. Watkins lifts Andrews and Mitchell up and asks for continued blessings upon them as they transition into new positions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 15:44 Photo ID: 3129197 VIRIN: 170128-Z-RS771-2025 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.71 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.