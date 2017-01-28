(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander [Image 9 of 10]

    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain Floretta Watkins, 145th Airlift Wing, provides the invocation during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Lt. Col. Robert Andrews is relinquishing command of the 145th Security Forces Squadron to Lt. Col. Selicia Mitchell. Watkins lifts Andrews and Mitchell up and asks for continued blessings upon them as they transition into new positions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Laura J. Montgomery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 15:44
    Photo ID: 3129197
    VIRIN: 170128-Z-RS771-2025
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander
    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander
    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander
    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander
    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander
    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander
    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander
    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander
    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander
    145th Security Forces Squadron gains new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Airmen Magazine
    North Carolina National Guard
    Charlotte
    Raleigh
    C-130
    N.C.
    MAFFS
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    AF-link
    AFNEWS
    Charlotte Observer
    N.C. JFHQ
    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fire Dept. DIMOC
    NC National Guard Bureau
    Charlotte news agencies

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT