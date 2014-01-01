U.S. Air Force Col. Gerald Wofford (right), accepts command of the 145th Communications Flight from Col. Russell Ponder commander of the 145th Mission Support Group, during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Passing of the guidon in front of unit members is a symbolic gesture for a change in leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 15:44
|Photo ID:
|3129184
|VIRIN:
|170128-Z-RZ465-1075
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|24.89 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 145th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT