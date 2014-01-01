145th Communications Flight Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Gerald Wofford (right), accepts command of the 145th Communications Flight from Col. Russell Ponder commander of the 145th Mission Support Group, during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Passing of the guidon in front of unit members is a symbolic gesture for a change in leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

