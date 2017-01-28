(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    145th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 5 of 10]

    145th Communications Flight Change of Command

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sean Barnett (right) relinquishes command of the 145th Communications Flight (CF) to Col. Russell Ponder (left) commander of the 145th Mission Support Group, during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Barnett thanked Airmen of the 145th CF for their dedication to providing excellent communications support during his tenure. Passing of the guidon in front of unit members is a symbolic gesture for a change in leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 15:44
    Photo ID: 3129182
    VIRIN: 170128-Z-RZ465-1071
    Resolution: 6874x4588
    Size: 21.32 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 145th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ceremony
    coc
    ang
    c130
    ncang
    145 aw
    charlotte air national guard base

