U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sean Barnett (right) relinquishes command of the 145th Communications Flight (CF) to Col. Russell Ponder (left) commander of the 145th Mission Support Group, during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Barnett thanked Airmen of the 145th CF for their dedication to providing excellent communications support during his tenure. Passing of the guidon in front of unit members is a symbolic gesture for a change in leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 15:44 Photo ID: 3129182 VIRIN: 170128-Z-RZ465-1071 Resolution: 6874x4588 Size: 21.32 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 145th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.