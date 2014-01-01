145th Communications Flight Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gerald Wofford (center), commander of the 145th Communications Flight, addresses the audience after accepting command of the unit during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017.Wofford encouraged his Airmen to have the mindset of, ‘there are no problems, only solutions.’ (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

