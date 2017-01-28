145th Communications Flight Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Martin (left) and Tech. Sgt. Matthew Robbins (right), 145th Communications Flight (CF), stand behind the scenes to operate a public address system during a change of command ceremony for their commander, Lt. Col. Sean Barnett, 145th CF, held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Martin and Robbins are dedicated to providing exemplary service and listened in on the ceremony from the background. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

