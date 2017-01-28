(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    145th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 10 of 10]

    145th Communications Flight Change of Command

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    Airmen of the 145th Airlift Wing salute the American flag during a change of command ceremony for the 145th Communications Flight (CF) held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sean Barnett is relinquishing command of the 145th CF to Lt. Col Gerald Wofford. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

    This work, 145th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

