U.S. Air Force Col. Russell Ponder (left), commander of the 145th Mission Support Group, and Lt. Col. Sean Barnett (right), applaud Lt. Col. Gerald Wofford (center) as the new commander of the 145th Communications Flight, during a change of command ceremony held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. The purpose of a change of command ceremony is to provide the outgoing commander an opportunity to bid farewell to the men and women of their unit, and for the unit, in turn, to welcome the incoming commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 15:44 Photo ID: 3129187 VIRIN: 170128-Z-RZ465-1085 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 18.14 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 145th Communications Flight Change of Command [Image 1 of 10], by SSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.