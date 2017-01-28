145th Communications Flight Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Russell Ponder, commander of the 145th Mission Support Group, address the audience during a change of command ceremony for the 145th Communications Flight (CF) held at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 28, 2017. Lt. Col. Sean Barnett is relinquishing command of the 145th CF to Lt. Col Gerald Wofford. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Julianne M. Showalter)

