ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) – A Marine conducts a morning run on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik/Released)

