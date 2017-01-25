(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 10]

    COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170125-N-YC845-017
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) – A Marine conducts a morning run on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 03:30
    Photo ID: 3124130
    VIRIN: 170125-N-YC845-017
    Resolution: 1200x801
    Size: 735.08 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 10], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    COMPTUEX
    Flight Deck Control
    Flight Deck Control
    Welding Work
    COMPTUEX
    Harrier
    Harrier
    Breakfast
    COMPUTEX
    AV-8B Harrier Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LPD 19
    MH-60S
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    HSC-26
    LSD 50

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT