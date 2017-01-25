170125-N-KD168-035

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Chief Warrant Officer Enzo Gandolfo, the air boatswain of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), delivers instructions over the phone from flight deck control. Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

