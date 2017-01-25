(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flight Deck Control [Image 2 of 10]

    Flight Deck Control

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Magen Reed 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170125-N-KD168-035
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Chief Warrant Officer Enzo Gandolfo, the air boatswain of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), delivers instructions over the phone from flight deck control. Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 03:30
    Photo ID: 3124127
    VIRIN: 170125-N-KD168-035
    Resolution: 5131x3421
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Control [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 Magen Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    naval station norfolk
    uss bataan
    lhd 5
    mc2 magen reed

