    Harrier [Image 7 of 10]

    Harrier

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Seaman Zachariah L Grabill 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170125-N-GB113-006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Lance Cpl. Ken Barry, of Christiansted, St. Croix, installs an external heat shield on an AV-8V harrier in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 03:33
    Photo ID: 3124116
    VIRIN: 170125-N-GB113-033
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 983.2 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harrier [Image 1 of 10], by SN Zachariah L Grabill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    harrier"
    "Marines

