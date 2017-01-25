(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mutis A Capizzi 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170125-N-HP188-006
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) – Corporal Tim Watson, a native of Bridgewater, Mass., picks up an order from Logistics Specialist Seaman James Norris, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lance Corporal Micah N. Martinez, a native of Harlingen, Texas, in the aviation repair parts office aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    VIRIN: 170125-N-HP188-006
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 10], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

