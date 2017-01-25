170125-N-HP188-006

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) – Corporal Tim Watson, a native of Bridgewater, Mass., picks up an order from Logistics Specialist Seaman James Norris, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lance Corporal Micah N. Martinez, a native of Harlingen, Texas, in the aviation repair parts office aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 03:33 Photo ID: 3124121 VIRIN: 170125-N-HP188-006 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.81 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 10], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.