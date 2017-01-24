(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COMPUTEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Darren Moore 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170124-N-ME988-641 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) – The amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) stays near the training support vessel Narragansett (TSV 4) during a maritime interdiction operation exercise. Carter Hall is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 03:34
    Photo ID: 3124114
    VIRIN: 170124-N-ME988-641
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1014.3 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPUTEX [Image 1 of 10], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

