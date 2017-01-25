170125-N-KD168-032

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Flight deck crew review positions of aircraft on the flight deck plotting board in flight deck control aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

