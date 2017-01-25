170125-N-KD168-029

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Lance Cpl. Giovani Arroyo prepares metal for welding in the airframes shop aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 03:30 Photo ID: 3124123 VIRIN: 170125-N-KD168-029 Resolution: 5312x3542 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welding Work [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 Magen Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.