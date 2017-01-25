170125-N-UM082-006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Lance Cpl. Cody Lynn from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit reinstalls a heat shield on a AV-8B Harrier in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 03:33
|Photo ID:
|3124113
|VIRIN:
|170125-N-UM082-006
|Resolution:
|4957x3309
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AV-8B Harrier Maintenance [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
