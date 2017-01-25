(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AV-8B Harrier Maintenance [Image 10 of 10]

    AV-8B Harrier Maintenance

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.25.2017

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170125-N-UM082-006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Lance Cpl. Cody Lynn from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit reinstalls a heat shield on a AV-8B Harrier in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    This work, AV-8B Harrier Maintenance [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    AV-8B Harrier
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    amphibious assault ship
    composite training unit exercise
    COMPUTEX
    aircraft
    USS Bataan (LHD 5)
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

