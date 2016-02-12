Load 'em up

An A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Soldier gives hand signals to offload an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System launcher vehicle Dec. 2, 2016, at Fort Sill, Okla. The battalion recently returned from a field exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

