An A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Soldier gives hand signals to offload an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System launcher vehicle Dec. 2, 2016, at Fort Sill, Okla. The battalion recently returned from a field exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 18:15
|Photo ID:
|3117398
|VIRIN:
|161202-A-AP697-0004
|Resolution:
|1800x1124
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Load 'em up [Image 1 of 7], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
McIntyre - KLW Photographer of the Year
