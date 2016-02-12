(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Load 'em up [Image 1 of 7]

    Load 'em up

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2016

    Photo by James Brabenec 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    An A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Soldier gives hand signals to offload an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System launcher vehicle Dec. 2, 2016, at Fort Sill, Okla. The battalion recently returned from a field exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 18:15
    Photo ID: 3117398
    VIRIN: 161202-A-AP697-0004
    Resolution: 1800x1124
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load 'em up [Image 1 of 7], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Load 'em up
    Marshal' message
    Map character
    Cabbage cutter
    Birthday report
    1812 effort
    Heat wave

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McIntyre - KLW Photographer of the Year

    TAGS

    Lawton
    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    Oklahoma
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT