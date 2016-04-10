Capt. John Logan, battery commander of C Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery, holds up a low-tech prop during a basic combat training field training exercise (FTX) at Fort Sill, Okla., Oct. 5, 2016. The toy soldier was part of the sand map drawn to position the defenders against the likely path of the attackers. The FTX consisted of several battles pitting one platoon against another using blank ammunition and concealment tactics. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 18:15
|Photo ID:
|3117394
|VIRIN:
|161005-A-AP697-0004
|Resolution:
|1333x2000
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
This work, Map character [Image 1 of 7], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
McIntyre - KLW Photographer of the Year
