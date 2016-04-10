(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Map character

    Map character

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2016

    Photo by James Brabenec 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Capt. John Logan, battery commander of C Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery, holds up a low-tech prop during a basic combat training field training exercise (FTX) at Fort Sill, Okla., Oct. 5, 2016. The toy soldier was part of the sand map drawn to position the defenders against the likely path of the attackers. The FTX consisted of several battles pitting one platoon against another using blank ammunition and concealment tactics. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 18:15
    Photo ID: 3117394
    VIRIN: 161005-A-AP697-0004
    Resolution: 1333x2000
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Map character [Image 1 of 7], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

