Map character

Capt. John Logan, battery commander of C Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery, holds up a low-tech prop during a basic combat training field training exercise (FTX) at Fort Sill, Okla., Oct. 5, 2016. The toy soldier was part of the sand map drawn to position the defenders against the likely path of the attackers. The FTX consisted of several battles pitting one platoon against another using blank ammunition and concealment tactics. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

