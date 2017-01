Photo By James Brabenec | An A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Soldier gives hand signals to offload...... read more read more

Photo By James Brabenec | An A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Soldier gives hand signals to offload an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System launcher vehicle Dec. 2, 2016, at Fort Sill, Okla. The battalion recently returned from a field exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre) see less | View Image Page