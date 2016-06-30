(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Birthday report [Image 5 of 7]

    Birthday report

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2016

    Photo by James Brabenec 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill celebrates America’s 240th birthday with a ceremony June 30, 2016, in front of McNair Hall. B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery (“Salute Battery”) manned six M101 howitzers, each named after an Oklahoma Medal of Honor recipient. Twenty-two volleys were sounded during the 77th Army Band’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” and then 50 shots were fired after each state was called out in order of its entry into the Union. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 18:15
    Photo ID: 3117390
    VIRIN: 160630-A-AP697-0002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.93 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Birthday report [Image 1 of 7], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

