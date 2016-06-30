Birthday report

Fort Sill celebrates America’s 240th birthday with a ceremony June 30, 2016, in front of McNair Hall. B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery (“Salute Battery”) manned six M101 howitzers, each named after an Oklahoma Medal of Honor recipient. Twenty-two volleys were sounded during the 77th Army Band’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” and then 50 shots were fired after each state was called out in order of its entry into the Union. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

