Marshal' message

Fort Sill Artillery Museum volunteer Alvie Cater plays a U. S. Marshal during Fort Sill’s Frontier Army Days at the Old Post Quadrangle, Oct. 14 and 15. Cater was stationed at the post jail and said the marshal’s role during the early days of Fort Sill was to escort civilian prisoners for trial at Fort Smith, Ark. Cater also regaled visitors with tales of Apache medicine man Geronimo, who spent time in the post jail. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

