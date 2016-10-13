(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marshal' message [Image 2 of 7]

    Marshal' message

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2016

    Photo by James Brabenec 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Artillery Museum volunteer Alvie Cater plays a U. S. Marshal during Fort Sill’s Frontier Army Days at the Old Post Quadrangle, Oct. 14 and 15. Cater was stationed at the post jail and said the marshal’s role during the early days of Fort Sill was to escort civilian prisoners for trial at Fort Smith, Ark. Cater also regaled visitors with tales of Apache medicine man Geronimo, who spent time in the post jail. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshal' message [Image 1 of 7], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

