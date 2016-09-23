Cabbage cutter

Pvt. Ryan Brooks from the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section eases the bay horse Mario through the Mounted Saber course at the National Cavalry Competition in Fort Reno, Okla., Sept. 23, 2016. The goal was to slice cabbages, catch rings, poke ground targets, and dislodge wooden sticks with the saber. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

