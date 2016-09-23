(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cabbage cutter [Image 4 of 7]

    Cabbage cutter

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2016

    Photo by James Brabenec 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Pvt. Ryan Brooks from the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section eases the bay horse Mario through the Mounted Saber course at the National Cavalry Competition in Fort Reno, Okla., Sept. 23, 2016. The goal was to slice cabbages, catch rings, poke ground targets, and dislodge wooden sticks with the saber. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 18:15
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cabbage cutter [Image 1 of 7], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Lawton
    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    Oklahoma
    U.S. Army
    Artillery Half Section

