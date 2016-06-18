1812 effort

Stan Byers, a museum volunteer and retired collections manager for the Army Field Artillery Museum, grimaces as a War of 1812 Soldier, holding a Model 1795 musket. Museum staff members and volunteers demonstrated weaponry, equipment and uniforms spanning the 241 years of the Army’s existence at Fort Sill, Okla., June 18, 2016. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)
McIntyre - KLW Photographer of the Year
