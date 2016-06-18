(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1812 effort [Image 6 of 7]

    1812 effort

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2016

    Photo by James Brabenec 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Stan Byers, a museum volunteer and retired collections manager for the Army Field Artillery Museum, grimaces as a War of 1812 Soldier, holding a Model 1795 musket. Museum staff members and volunteers demonstrated weaponry, equipment and uniforms spanning the 241 years of the Army’s existence at Fort Sill, Okla., June 18, 2016. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1812 effort [Image 1 of 7], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McIntyre - KLW Photographer of the Year

