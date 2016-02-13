Heat waves make a burning landscape look like an impressionistic painting as a firefighter checks for hot spots in a burned-over area. More than 240 paid and volunteer firefighters from across the state came to Fort Sill, Okla., Feb. 12-14, 2016, for the 6th Annual Destry Horton Wildland and Emergency Medical Service School. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)
This work, Heat wave [Image 1 of 7], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
McIntyre - KLW Photographer of the Year
