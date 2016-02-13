(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heat wave [Image 7 of 7]

    Heat wave

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2016

    Photo by James Brabenec 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Heat waves make a burning landscape look like an impressionistic painting as a firefighter checks for hot spots in a burned-over area. More than 240 paid and volunteer firefighters from across the state came to Fort Sill, Okla., Feb. 12-14, 2016, for the 6th Annual Destry Horton Wildland and Emergency Medical Service School. (Army photo by Cindy McIntyre)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 18:15
    Photo ID: 3117386
    VIRIN: 160212-A-AP697-0002
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heat wave [Image 1 of 7], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Load 'em up
    Marshal' message
    Map character
    Cabbage cutter
    Birthday report
    1812 effort
    Heat wave

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McIntyre - KLW Photographer of the Year

    TAGS

    Lawton
    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    Oklahoma
    U.S. Army
    Destry Horton Fire School

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT