U.S. Army Reserve specialists Elizabeth Munday from Douglasville, Ga., and Edward Lee from Buford, Ga. - who are both intelligence soldiers with the 335th Signal Command (Theater) - use some of their down town during a drill weekend to workout in the command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 15:28
|Photo ID:
|3113598
|VIRIN:
|170121-A-ZU930-012
|Resolution:
|2700x2008
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BUFORD, GA, US
|Hometown:
|DOUGLASVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Getting Army Strong can be fun, by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
