    Getting Army Strong can be fun

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar  

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve specialists Elizabeth Munday from Douglasville, Ga., and Edward Lee from Buford, Ga. - who are both intelligence soldiers with the 335th Signal Command (Theater) - use some of their down town during a drill weekend to workout in the command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 15:28
    Photo ID: 3113598
    VIRIN: 170121-A-ZU930-012
    Resolution: 2700x2008
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Hometown: BUFORD, GA, US
    Hometown: DOUGLASVILLE, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting Army Strong can be fun, by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    APFT
    Reserve
    physical fitness
    U.S. Army Reserve
    physical readiness
    workout
    soldiers
    fitness
    PRT
    335th Signal Command
    ready and resilient
    gym time

