Physical readiness

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Co. C, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion exercise during their lunch break in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters building in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

