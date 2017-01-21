U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Co. C, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion exercise during their lunch break in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters building in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

Date Taken: 01.21.2017
This work, Get Army Strong, by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.