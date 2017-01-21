(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Get Army Strong [Image 6 of 8]

    Get Army Strong

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar  

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Co. C, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion exercise during their lunch break in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters building in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 13:42
    Photo ID: 3113240
    VIRIN: 170121-A-ZU930-010
    Resolution: 2700x2195
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get Army Strong [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

