U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Wenceslaus Wallace, a team leader for Co. C, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion from Monrovia, Liberia, uses his break time to do exploder pushups in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters building in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 13:43
|Photo ID:
|3113264
|VIRIN:
|170121-A-ZU930-004
|Resolution:
|2700x1890
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|MONROVIA, LR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pushup power [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT