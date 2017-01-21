U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Wenceslaus Wallace, a team leader for Co. C, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion from Monrovia, Liberia, uses his break time to do exploder pushups in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters building in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 13:43 Photo ID: 3113264 VIRIN: 170121-A-ZU930-004 Resolution: 2700x1890 Size: 3.28 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Hometown: MONROVIA, LR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pushup power [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.