U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Anthony Ovalle, an electromagnetic spectrum manager from New York City assigned to Co. C, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, lifts weights during his lunch break in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters gym in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 13:42 Photo ID: 3113238 VIRIN: 170121-A-ZU930-007 Resolution: 2700x2700 Size: 5.01 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting Army Strong [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.