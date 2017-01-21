U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Christopher Duncan, of Columbus, Ga., spots Pvt. 1st Class Dunta Smith, a logistical supply specialist from Atlanta, as they exercise during their lunch break in the gym in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters building in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. Both soldiers are with Charlie Company, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2017 13:43
|Photo ID:
|3113246
|VIRIN:
|170121-A-ZU930-006
|Resolution:
|2700x1851
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Getting Army Strong [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
