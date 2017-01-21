(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pushup explosion

    Pushup explosion

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar  

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Wenceslaus Wallace, a team leader for Co. C, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion from Monrovia, Liberia, uses his break time to do some exploder pushups in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters building in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.21.2017 13:42
    Photo ID: 3113243
    VIRIN: 170121-A-ZU930-002
    Resolution: 2700x1870
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Hometown: MONROVIA, LR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pushup explosion [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

