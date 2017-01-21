U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Wenceslaus Wallace, a team leader for Co. C, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion from Monrovia, Liberia, uses his break time to do some exploder pushups in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters building in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 13:42 Photo ID: 3113243 VIRIN: 170121-A-ZU930-002 Resolution: 2700x1870 Size: 2.88 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Hometown: MONROVIA, LR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pushup explosion [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.