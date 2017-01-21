William Menso, a U.S. Army Reserve Private 1st Class from Norcross, Ga. with Charlie Company, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, works out in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters building in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
This work, Army Strong [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
