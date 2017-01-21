William Menso, a U.S. Army Reserve Private 1st Class from Norcross, Ga. with Charlie Company, 324th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, works out in the 335th Signal Command (Theater) headquarters building in East Point, Ga., Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.21.2017 13:42 Photo ID: 3113244 VIRIN: 170121-A-ZU930-003 Resolution: 2700x1939 Size: 2.54 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Hometown: NORCROSS, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Strong [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.