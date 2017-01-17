U.S. Marine Cpl. Tait Hoffarth, military police, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, throws rocks at U.S. Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Japanese Security Guards as they conduct riot control techniques during a Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course aboard Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2017. The course teaches personnel the proper techniques in conducting taser training, oleoresin capsaicin exposure, and riot control team tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Cpl. Allison Lotz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 01:45 Photo ID: 3106491 VIRIN: 170117-M-MJ974-445 Resolution: 3377x2251 Size: 4.93 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course [Image 1 of 14], by Cpl Allison Lotz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.