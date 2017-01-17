U.S. Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Japanese Security Guards, take cover behind riot control gear as flash bangs activate during a Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course aboard Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2017. The course teaches personnel the proper techniques to conduct taser training, oleoresin capsaicin exposure and riot control team tactics.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Cpl. Allison Lotz/Released)

