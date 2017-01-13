(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course [Image 12 of 14]

    Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Allison Lotz 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Cpl. David Alibrahim, military police, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, gets sprayed with oleoresin capsaicin (OC) exposure during a Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course aboard Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. The course teaches personnel the proper techniques in conducting taser training, OC exposure, and riot control team tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Cpl. Allison Lotz/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 01:46
    Photo ID: 3106486
    VIRIN: 170113-M-MJ974-131
    Resolution: 2557x1705
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course [Image 1 of 14], by Cpl Allison Lotz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Riot
    Riot Control
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    U.S. Marines
    Army
    Military Police
    Non Lethal
    Japanese Security Guards
    M32 Grenade launcher
    Non Lethal Weapons Instructor Course
    Mossberg 12 Gage Shotgun
    Remington 870

