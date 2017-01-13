U.S. Marine Cpl. David Alibrahim, military police, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, gets sprayed with oleoresin capsaicin (OC) exposure during a Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course aboard Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. The course teaches personnel the proper techniques in conducting taser training, OC exposure, and riot control team tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Cpl. Allison Lotz/Released)

