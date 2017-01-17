U.S. Soldier Staff Sgt. McQueen, non-lethal weapons instructor, throws a flash bang grenade infront of U.S. Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Japanese Security Guards as they conduct riot control techniques during a Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course aboard Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2017. The course teaches personnel the proper techniques in conducting taser training, oleoresin capsaicin exposure, and riot control team tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Cpl. Allison Lotz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 01:44
|Photo ID:
|3106499
|VIRIN:
|170117-M-MJ974-360
|Resolution:
|2407x1604
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course [Image 1 of 14], by Cpl Allison Lotz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT