U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. William Radebaugh, non-lethal weapons instructor, teaches U.S. Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, and Japanese Security Guards how to use the Mossberg 12 Gage Shotgun during a Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course aboard Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2017. The course teaches personnel the proper techniques in conducting taser training, oleoresin capsaicin exposure, and riot control team tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Cpl. Allison Lotz/Released)

