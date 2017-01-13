Non-Lethal Weapons Intructors spray oleoresin capsaicin (OC) at Japanese Security Guards, Satoshi Kinjo, and Yoshikazu Isa, during a Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course aboard Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. The course teaches personnel the proper techniques to conduct taser training, oleoresin capsaicin exposure and riot control team tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Cpl. Allison Lotz/Released)

