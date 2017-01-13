U.S. Marines Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Morales, and Staff Sgt. James Lawracy, military police, 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion, get sprayed with oleoresin capsaicin (OC) exposure during a Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course aboard Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2017. The course teaches personnel the proper techniques in conducting taser training, OC exposure, and riot control team tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Cpl. Allison Lotz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 01:47
|Photo ID:
|3106483
|VIRIN:
|170113-M-MJ974-085
|Resolution:
|4036x2690
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course [Image 1 of 14], by Cpl Allison Lotz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
