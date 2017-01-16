A 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter throws a hose during a timed firefighter confidence course at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 16, 2016. Wearing up to 75 pounds of equipment, participants completed nine stages during the course including a ladder climb, hose drag, sled pull, hose throw, equipment carry, forcible entry, hotel pack, equipment hoisting and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 02:38
|Photo ID:
|3103951
|VIRIN:
|170116-F-CO490-458
|Resolution:
|3284x2186
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 17], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
