Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS

Master Sgt. Alex, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron First Sgt., laughs with fellow firefighters after completing a timed firefighter confidence course at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 16, 2016. “This brings everybody together and makes everyone work as a team,” Alex said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what shift you work. Once you get in that suit everybody is cheering for you.” (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

