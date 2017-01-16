Master Sgt. Alex, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron First Sgt., laughs with fellow firefighters after completing a timed firefighter confidence course at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 16, 2016. “This brings everybody together and makes everyone work as a team,” Alex said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what shift you work. Once you get in that suit everybody is cheering for you.” (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 02:38
|Photo ID:
|3103937
|VIRIN:
|170116-F-CO490-665
|Resolution:
|3250x2163
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 17], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Multi-national Coalition fire training course strengthens team fight against ISIS
